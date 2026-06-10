Milwaukee Striker: How Much Does The World's First Cordless Hammer Chisel Cost?

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Like most other major power tool brands, Milwaukee has gone almost entirely cordless. While there are still some corded Milwaukee tools out there, most of its modern offerings rely on battery power — even some that feel like they shouldn't be able to run effectively without wall power. A heavy-duty tool like a hammer chisel, for example, seems like it would need to draw power from the wall. However, Milwaukee has seemingly cracked the code and is releasing the M18 Fuel Striker Hammer Chisel, which it claims is the first cordless hammer chisel ever created.

Unfortunately, getting in on this piece of tool history comes at a hefty cost. The Milwaukee Striker will have a price tag of $599.00, just for the tool itself. On top of that, customers have to pay $49.00 for the protective chisel boot and $129.97 for the five-piece chisel set to get the full experience. That's a whopping $777.97, which has the potential to increase even more if you don't already have an M18 battery hanging around to power it. Those aren't cheap, either; even a smaller unit like the M18 Fuel 2.0 Ah battery will run you around $120.

With such a high price, the Milwaukee Striker is a serious tool investment that only those who really need it are likely to buy. It also needs to deliver on the performance front, given how much Milwaukee is asking for it.