Milwaukee Striker: How Much Does The World's First Cordless Hammer Chisel Cost?
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Like most other major power tool brands, Milwaukee has gone almost entirely cordless. While there are still some corded Milwaukee tools out there, most of its modern offerings rely on battery power — even some that feel like they shouldn't be able to run effectively without wall power. A heavy-duty tool like a hammer chisel, for example, seems like it would need to draw power from the wall. However, Milwaukee has seemingly cracked the code and is releasing the M18 Fuel Striker Hammer Chisel, which it claims is the first cordless hammer chisel ever created.
Unfortunately, getting in on this piece of tool history comes at a hefty cost. The Milwaukee Striker will have a price tag of $599.00, just for the tool itself. On top of that, customers have to pay $49.00 for the protective chisel boot and $129.97 for the five-piece chisel set to get the full experience. That's a whopping $777.97, which has the potential to increase even more if you don't already have an M18 battery hanging around to power it. Those aren't cheap, either; even a smaller unit like the M18 Fuel 2.0 Ah battery will run you around $120.
With such a high price, the Milwaukee Striker is a serious tool investment that only those who really need it are likely to buy. It also needs to deliver on the performance front, given how much Milwaukee is asking for it.
The stats behind the Milwaukee Striker
The Milwaukee cordless hammer drill has a brushless motor that the company says generates 7 joules of striking force, which it claims is equivalent to the 145 PSI pressure delivered by similar pneumatic hammer chisel models. There are also three different speed modes: 0 to 2,500, 0 to 3,000 BPM, and a mode that gradually increases the speed from 0 to 3,000 BPM when users fully depress the trigger. Said trigger is a variable-speed unit to provide the user with additional speed control.
As the M18 Fuel branding indicates, this tool is compatible with the entire Milwaukee M18 battery line. Additionally, it has a battery isolation system to reduce vibration and prevent battery pack movement in use, while Milwaukee's RedLink Plus technology combats overheating and over-discharging. An LED work light on the front improves visibility on the job. Milwaukee stands behind the tool with its standard three-year warranty. If anything goes wrong and you didn't do any of the things that immediately void a Milwaukee warranty, the company will repair or replace the tool free of charge.
Milwaukee continues to expand its product catalog, and the Milwaukee Striker manages to take a place of prominence as the first tool of its kind. Time will tell if this world's first cordless hammer chisel lives up to its promise or ends up as an overpriced novelty that leaves much to be desired.