Hyundai Drivers Can Soon Get Their Car Serviced Without Ever Leaving Home
Getting your car serviced should be a lot easier than it sounds — after all, it isn't you who has to deal with the repairs. However, the ritual of dropping off the car, waiting around, and getting back still eats up a large part of your day. Hyundai figures there's a far less annoying way to handle everything.
As of May 2026, participating Hyundai dealers are rolling out a mobile service program across the States, backed by the automaker itself to save you the trouble of driving to the shop. Instead, these specially kitted vans roll up to homes and workplaces and do the work right there. They are designed to cover most of the routine stuff — tire rotations, oil changes, brake pad and rotor swaps, software updates, those recall-style service campaigns, plus a wash and detail.
The program started as a pilot for select dealers, and that apparently went well enough for Hyundai to scale it up. More dealers are now getting folded in, and the target is to have 150 mobile units running by the end of the year. Booking is meant to be painless — just head to a participating dealer's service page online and look for the mobile option there. As for the people doing the servicing, Hyundai has assured they are factory-trained technicians and that any parts they install are genuine. Hopefully, similar service vans are rolled out for the other brands that Hyundai owns as well in the future.
Convenient for both - you and the company
Besides being good for customers, the pitch is just as helpful to the company itself. Hyundai running low on room to service everyone has been loading extra pressure onto dealerships, according to Carscoops. It's a case of suffering from success, as the brand has been on a tear lately in terms of sales. Last year alone, it moved 901,686 cars in the U.S. Stack that against 2024 and it works out to around eight percent of growth. Plenty of owners do skip the dealer for routine jobs by tracking down the best oil change service near them, but those spots obviously don't handle everything.
That said, Hyundai isn't breaking new ground here with this one. Sending techs to people's homes is more of an EV phenomenon, and both Tesla and Rivian have offered similar services for years now. That's mostly because electric cars require different routine maintenence than gas ones. There's no oil to change in an EV, for one, which is why Hyundai lists that particular service for combustion cars only.
However, since there's only so much a van can carry and fix outside of a proper service center, there's a limit to what they can pull off. They're built for the basic upkeep and light repairs, so anything more complicated — like perhaps a transmission repair or an engine job — would still warrant a trip to the dealer.