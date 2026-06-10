Hyundai Drivers Can Soon Get Their Car Serviced Without Ever Leaving Home

Getting your car serviced should be a lot easier than it sounds — after all, it isn't you who has to deal with the repairs. However, the ritual of dropping off the car, waiting around, and getting back still eats up a large part of your day. Hyundai figures there's a far less annoying way to handle everything.

As of May 2026, participating Hyundai dealers are rolling out a mobile service program across the States, backed by the automaker itself to save you the trouble of driving to the shop. Instead, these specially kitted vans roll up to homes and workplaces and do the work right there. They are designed to cover most of the routine stuff — tire rotations, oil changes, brake pad and rotor swaps, software updates, those recall-style service campaigns, plus a wash and detail.

The program started as a pilot for select dealers, and that apparently went well enough for Hyundai to scale it up. More dealers are now getting folded in, and the target is to have 150 mobile units running by the end of the year. Booking is meant to be painless — just head to a participating dealer's service page online and look for the mobile option there. As for the people doing the servicing, Hyundai has assured they are factory-trained technicians and that any parts they install are genuine. Hopefully, similar service vans are rolled out for the other brands that Hyundai owns as well in the future.