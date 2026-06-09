Harbor Freight's Portable Garage Is A 'Game Changer' For Storing Vehicles And Tools
No matter how organized you are with your garage, there's nothing you can do if there simply isn't enough space for everything inside it — except get a portable garage. Under one of Harbor Freight's in-house brands, CoverPro makes several carports, which we think are generally worth buying.
Among them, there's the 12 ft. by 20 ft. Truck/SUV Portable Garage. Priced at $399.99, the CoverPro 12 ft. by 20 ft. Truck/SUV Portable Garage boasts a 1-½-inch steel frame that is wide enough for larger vehicles and storage requirements. Apart from trucks and SUVs, Harbor Freight notes that it's also made for outdoor power equipment too. It boasts a UV-treated, polyethylene cover, so it's meant to keep sun damage like fading to a minimum. It's also made for all kinds of weather, including rain and snow.
The unit itself weighs a little over 200 lbs, and the kit ships with nylon rope and anchors to keep it from flying off with strong winds. In total, you're expecting a coverage area of 240 sq. ft. with a height of a little over 8 ft. Among its competition, it tends to be regularly compared with ShelterLogic's 12 ft x 20 ft Garage-in-a-Box, which retails for a higher price at $649.99. But, what do customers actually think of its real-world performance?
What do users have to say about the CoverPro Portable Garage
As of June 2026, it's safe to say that most Harbor Freight customers are satisfied, since it enjoys an average rating of 4.6 stars out of more than 470 buyers. Apart from 94% of customers recommending it, over ¾ of all reviewers have given it a perfect 5-star rating. Several satisfied customers noted that while they bought it as temporary workspaces, they found it could be used semi-permanently. During one particular storm, one reviewer said that it absorbed the impact of a fallen tree branch and saved their car. But while it's made for vehicles, one user mentioned that they successfully used it for keeping their citrus trees alive.
On the other hand, there are about 3% of Harbor Freight customers who aren't so happy and have rated it a single star. Some of the most common issues cited were related to the assembly process, such as poor instructions, fit, and sewing. There were a few people who complained of bends in the metal and boltholes that weren't punched properly. There were also some users who claimed it didn't live up to its promises of durability when it comes to strong winds, rain, and snow. There were recurring concerns about the cover, wherein people noted that it wasn't able to keep the water and condensation out. On Reddit, user TallTx lamented how "golf ball sized hail" took theirs down after just two seasons.
Ways to get more out of your portable garage
While it is meant to be a temporary storage solution, it doesn't mean you're doomed to throw it out after just a short period of use. In recent times, users who thought it needed some additional reinforcement cited several methods you can try. For example, YouTuber Slip Fit Garage recommends adding strategically placed ratchet straps on ground anchors and across the unit. Creator Lindsey Acres Farm also shared that they laid landscape stones to avoid digging into the ground and added a PVC pipe on the opposite side of the door for added stability. Either way, there are plenty of affordable ways to make your portable garage last longer.
If you think you don't need as much coverage, CoverPro also sells other similar, highly-rated canopies that are more popular. For temporary storage solutions, these might fulfill your needs already at a fraction of the price, so you have extra budget for the add-ons. On Harbor Freight, you can get both the 10 ft x 10 ft Portable Shed ($164.99) and the 10 ft by 17 ft Portable Car Canopy ($229.99), which also enjoy average ratings above 4 stars. Although, if you're not in a rush, the 12 ft by 20 ft portable garage does go on sale occasionally. In 2023, we mentioned how it went as low as $379.99 during the Harbor Freight Labor Day weekend.