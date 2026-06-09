Harbor Freight's Portable Garage Is A 'Game Changer' For Storing Vehicles And Tools

No matter how organized you are with your garage, there's nothing you can do if there simply isn't enough space for everything inside it — except get a portable garage. Under one of Harbor Freight's in-house brands, CoverPro makes several carports, which we think are generally worth buying.

Among them, there's the 12 ft. by 20 ft. Truck/SUV Portable Garage. Priced at $399.99, the CoverPro 12 ft. by 20 ft. Truck/SUV Portable Garage boasts a 1-½-inch steel frame that is wide enough for larger vehicles and storage requirements. Apart from trucks and SUVs, Harbor Freight notes that it's also made for outdoor power equipment too. It boasts a UV-treated, polyethylene cover, so it's meant to keep sun damage like fading to a minimum. It's also made for all kinds of weather, including rain and snow.

The unit itself weighs a little over 200 lbs, and the kit ships with nylon rope and anchors to keep it from flying off with strong winds. In total, you're expecting a coverage area of 240 sq. ft. with a height of a little over 8 ft. Among its competition, it tends to be regularly compared with ShelterLogic's 12 ft x 20 ft Garage-in-a-Box, which retails for a higher price at $649.99. But, what do customers actually think of its real-world performance?