US Navy Blue Angels Break Tradition - They Won't Fly Over Chicago This Summer

If you've ever seen one of the iconic U.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornets, you've probably never forgotten spotting that bright blue streak in the sky! You're even luckier if you've managed to snag tickets to one of the aerial shows, where the team displays "unmatched precision, discipline, and power of naval aviation." The Blue Angels are based at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola in Florida but travel the country every year. In 2026, shows are planned from Maine to Washington, with plenty of stops in between. Chicago residents, however, may be in for a disappointment this year.

NBC affiliate WMAQ-TV recently reported that, contrary to expectations, the Blue Angels are not on the schedule for the city's annual Air and Water Show. The Blue Angels typically alternate visits to the show with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, who performed last year. While no official announcement has been made, the Thunderbirds are currently scheduled to be in Chicago during the 2026 show, and the Blue Angels are scheduled to appear at the Oregon International Air Show in McMinnville on those same dates.

Unfortunately for Chicagoans, the Blue Angels aren't scheduled to appear anywhere in Illinois in 2026. While the team's schedule is subject to change without notice, a spokesperson for the Blue Angels stated that the team is "unable to support every request each year." Luckily, while the Thunderbirds don't have quite the same name recognition, spectators can still expect an incredible show featuring the F-16 Fighting Falcon.