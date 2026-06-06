Yet Another Streaming Service Just Got Snatched Up By Paramount Plus
There was a time when the bulk of streaming service options included Netflix, Hulu, and just a handful of others. As streamers exploded in popularity over the past decade or so, Paramount Plus, which may or may not be worth getting, has emerged as a top player in the industry. Now, Paramount's library is expanding, as parent company Paramount Skydance Corporation is absorbing BET+ into its streaming platform.
The move comes after Paramount purchased Tyler Perry Studios' stake in BET+ in March of 2026, giving the company full ownership of the streaming platform. As a result, BET+ programming will be featured in its own branded section on the Paramount Plus app. When the transition happens, the standalone BET+ app will no longer be available, and current customers will have the opportunity to subscribe to Paramount Plus through discounted offers.
Paramount has been here before, beginning with Showtime's integration in 2023. Showtime's standalone app was shut down, and the library was added to Paramount Plus, packaged as a higher-priced tier. This gave viewers access to both platforms under one subscription (which you can even get with a military discount). Paramount is also in the midst of a deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, in a move that could see Paramount Plus combine with HBO Max in one app.
Paramount's expansion and streaming evolution
Paramount's proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery made headlines after it was officially announced in February 2026. The story is now back in the spotlight, as several states, including California and New York, are reportedly preparing to challenge the $110 billion acquisition (via Reuters). As of now, it's unclear how this news could affect the merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery.
If the deal does go through, the two companies have indicated that Paramount Plus and HBO Max would operate under a shared streaming structure as part of a combined direct-to-consumer strategy. Key details about how that would play out have not been revealed. It's unclear if HBO Max, which does have its share of problems, will remain a standalone app or be integrated into a broader hub. It's also unknown how HBO's branding would appear moving forward. Pricing tiers and subscription packaging have also not been announced.
Years before Paramount Plus became the streaming juggernaut it is today, Paramount was known as Viacom, the corporate predecessor that eventually became Paramount. In 2019, Viacom made one of its first big moves into the streaming market by purchasing Pluto TV. At the time of its acquisition, Pluto TV was a leading free ad-supported streaming platform, offering live channels and on-demand content. Unlike later acquisitions, Pluto TV was not folded into Paramount Plus and continues to exist independently as a standalone streaming service.