Yet Another Streaming Service Just Got Snatched Up By Paramount Plus

There was a time when the bulk of streaming service options included Netflix, Hulu, and just a handful of others. As streamers exploded in popularity over the past decade or so, Paramount Plus, which may or may not be worth getting, has emerged as a top player in the industry. Now, Paramount's library is expanding, as parent company Paramount Skydance Corporation is absorbing BET+ into its streaming platform.

The move comes after Paramount purchased Tyler Perry Studios' stake in BET+ in March of 2026, giving the company full ownership of the streaming platform. As a result, BET+ programming will be featured in its own branded section on the Paramount Plus app. When the transition happens, the standalone BET+ app will no longer be available, and current customers will have the opportunity to subscribe to Paramount Plus through discounted offers.

Paramount has been here before, beginning with Showtime's integration in 2023. Showtime's standalone app was shut down, and the library was added to Paramount Plus, packaged as a higher-priced tier. This gave viewers access to both platforms under one subscription (which you can even get with a military discount). Paramount is also in the midst of a deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, in a move that could see Paramount Plus combine with HBO Max in one app.