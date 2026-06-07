This Navy Fighter Jet Had The Weirdest Ejection System Ever

Ever since the dawn of aviation warfare, the need to eject from a doomed aircraft has been vital in keeping aviators alive. Modern military jet ejection seats are highly engineered and impressive pieces of technology, but they took a long time to develop. In the early days, planes flew slowly enough that a pilot could simply jump out with a parachute and eject safely, but jets made that impossible. The aircraft's speed made ejecting calamitous, and even today, it's not entirely safe.

Still, what we have in modern jets is far superior to early methods. One aircraft from the early days of jet engines, the Douglas F3D Skyknight, had one of the most unique ejection methods ever devised. The aircraft was unusual, as it was built to house highly advanced radar, or at least as advanced as was in in the 1940s and early '50s. It was also massive, requiring a great deal of space within the fuselage. Because of this, the pilot and radar operator had to sit side by side, which created a problem when it came time to eject.

To overcome the issue, the aircraft was outfitted with a metal chute that allowed its pilot and radar operator to slide down, exiting from the belly of the aircraft. The chute ran between the fighter jet's twin engines, and the personnel literally fell through the moving plane and out the bottom, where they could safely deploy their parachutes and fall to the ground. It may have been unusual, but the chute did the one thing it was designed to do: It worked.