What's The Average Lifespan Of A Bag Of Cement, And Is It Safe To Use After Expiry?

Cement is basically powdered rock, so shouldn't it be able to sit in your garage for years, maybe even decades, without a problem? It may certainly seem that way, but the answer is sadly not that simple. A bag does have a clock ticking on it — even if the packaging doesn't scream about it as loudly as a carton of milk would — though it depends entirely on how it's stored.

That said, for the best results, cement should be used within three months of when it was made. "Ideally, cement should be used within 3 months of manufacture for best performance," notes Ultratech Cement. But the brand adds that, if properly stored, it may last up to 6 months, though its strength declines over time. So there's obviously some leeway here.

The strange part, though, is that Portland cement, the main ingredient in most of this stuff, can technically last forever. The only condition is that it stays dry. The thing is, cement is designed to react with water rapidly in a process called hydration. It's also why there's a 90-minute rule for concrete once water joins the party. The short answer is that you can technically use cement even after three months, provided it seems fine, but whether you should is a different question.