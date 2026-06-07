The Reason Why Some Subaru STIs Have Pink Logos

Colors are an important part of car culture, and across the industry, there are some hues which are especially tied to certain automakers. Honda, of course, has its famed Championship White body color used on the Civic Type R and other racing-inspired models. BMW's legendary M division has its own distinct tri-color logo. Then there's Ferrari, with its signature Rosso Corsa red known by fans around the world. What about Subaru?

The color that most people will associate with the Japanese automaker is almost certainly World Rally Blue — a hue made famous on Subaru's legendary, rally-winning race cars over the years, as well as their rally-bred street counterparts. Along with that, seasoned Subaru enthusiasts may know there's another color that's long been associated with the brand in a slightly more subtle way — pink.

No, Subaru isn't known for painting its cars pink, but the color historically has been used in the logo of the company's STI performance brand, and there's some interesting history behind that choice. It's a history tied to the company's Japanese roots, and specifically, Japan's famous cherry blossom trees. The STI color itself has also evolved over the years, though some of that pink DNA can still be found today. Let's take a quick look at the history and evolution behind these color choices.