Your Drivetrain Can Affect Tire Wear And Fuel Economy - Here's How

Car enthusiasts and everyday drivers with a working knowledge of their vehicle likely know the factors that can impact the tires' tread-wear and overall fuel economy. After all, understanding these factors can help make your tires last longer and save money on gas as well. But the drivetrain also plays a bigger role than you might think, as it determines how power is delivered from the engine to the wheels.

Depending on whether a vehicle is front, rear, or all-wheel drive, different tires carry more of the workload. This can lead to uneven tread-wear over time, as tires doing the driving tend to wear faster. All-wheel drive cars wear out tires faster, since they handle both steering and power, or continuous acceleration. The drivetrain's design itself can also impact fuel efficiency, since more complex and heavier all-wheel and four-wheel drive systems require more energy to move the vehicle.

The same effects occur in heavy-duty vehicles as well, but on a larger scale. In long-distance trucking, newer technology allows engines to produce higher torque at lower speeds to improve fuel efficiency. This changes how force moves through the drivetrain and into the tires. But that force still has to pass through the tires when the truck speeds up, slows down, or turns. Over time, this can increase tread-wear.