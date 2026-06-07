Sam's Club Has A New App Logo, And Much Like With Spotify's '26 Switch - Users Aren't Happy

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If something is broken, there's no need to try and fix it. This adage holds true for brand logos, as evidenced by the recent reaction to Spotify's logo change and its past controversial podcast feature. Users were up in arms over the switch from a simple green circle with three lines to a three-dimensional disco ball with the same logo. Now, a similar reaction has hit the internet for the updated Sam's Club app, website, and worker uniform logo. While the new logo is arguably more simple and modern than before, many folks that use the app and shop at the store aren't all that happy with the rebrand.

Instead of spelling out the store's entire name, as seen on the website version, the abbreviated logo retains just the diamond of an apostrophe and a lowercase "S" below it. On Reddit, some users have criticized it as being "cheap" and "lazy," while others have said the color and font are off-putting. Others said it looks too similar to other company's logos like Skype and Five Below.

This isn't a major change in the grand scheme of things, as the store layout and offerings, from used cars to tire packages, haven't changed. However, shoppers haven't minced words over their dislike for it. This isn't the first time Sam's Club attempted to tweak its logo in recent years, either. Sadly for the brand, it's also not the first time customers didn't take to the attempted refresh and let the company know about it.