How Snap-On's Iconic Logo Has Evolved Over The Years

If you're a mechanic, or perhaps you just like working on your car or other mechanical projects in your spare time, then there is no doubt that you'll be familiar with the brand Snap-on. Sure, there are cheaper alternatives to Snap-on, but very few enjoy the same reputation for quality and reliability as the famed toolmaker. This reputation hasn't appeared overnight either, as Snap-on boasts a history that dates back over 100 years now. The company's story starts in the 1920s, when the automotive industry was really starting to boom. The initial idea was simple: five hand tools that could do the work of fifty, thanks to interchangeable socket attachments. From here on out, the company grew and grew, and as it expanded, the company logo changed with it.

The initial logo, a simple underlined script in red, ran from the company's outset in 1920, all the way through to 1944. It was actually one of the longest-serving logo designs for the brand, but as the 1940s dawned, it was looking a little out of date, so a revamp was called for. It is still possible to find tools out there which function perfectly from this initial era, which serves as a real testament to the quality of these earliest Snap-on tools. In 1944, a new logo was introduced. By this point, Snap-on had grown significantly, and had proven valuable in the war effort. The durability of the hand tools had also improved, thanks to the adoption of nickel alloy steel, which came as a response to military requirements. The new logo in '44 saw the brand name depicted in an italic script, in white, against a red background.