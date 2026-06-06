'I Was Astonished': This LED Light On Amazon Can Brighten A Garage For Just $15

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No matter how you use your garage, proper lighting is essential. Garage-specific lights are available everywhere, including from Amazon, which offers a wide assortment of garage lighting upgrades. One potential candidate is the GT-Lite 6,000-lumen LED garage bulb (model GT-BU-G60A), which is currently listed for $14.99 on the shopping website. The light features three LED panels that allegedly provide the equivalent of a 300-watt incandescent bulb with just 60 watts, at a daylight-emulating color temperature of 5,000 Kelvin. It screws into a regular E26 light bulb socket, so you won't need any special hardware to set it up.

As of publication, this LED garage bulb has 98 Amazon reviews, making for an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars. The vast majority are five-star reviews, with satisfied customers detailing how the bulb delivered on multiple fronts. Some were impressed by the light output, others praised the bulb's longevity, and some also appreciated how the LED panels articulate. Buyers found that this GT-Lite light was handy in spaces like walk-in closets and attics, too. "I was astonished at the light output of this fixture," said one reviewer, who also added that the way "you can adjust the 'wings' to illuminate exactly where you need light is wonderful."

While owner sentiment is positive, these LEDs aren't miracle products guaranteed to meet every buyer's expectations. Reviews have also highlighted problems with this light that buyers should keep in mind.