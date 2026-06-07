The Psychological Trick That Made Blue The Color Of Big Tech Logos

A well designed logo creates immediate brand recognition and in some cases, it has a hidden meaning that helps define what a business stands for. This is definitely the case for some of the world's biggest tech companies, such as Facebook, IBM, Dell, and Intel. Those company logos all have the color blue in common — that's not a mistake. In fact, it's a very deliberate choice that plays to your comfort level and ability to trust the company itself.

The color blue is a primary "cool" color, meant to create a sense of calm, which is exactly what tech companies want. Blue is also associated with efficiency, clear communication, and mental focus, all of which aligns perfectly with the image major tech brands want to project. Additionally, a 2019 study published in the Journal of Marketing Theory and Practice found that consumers consistently associated blue more strongly with trust than red. This helps explain why blue has become such a major force in tech branding.

Blue is such a popular marketing color that 50 of the world's top 100 tech brands use it, according to DeSantis Briendel, a B2B brand strategy and design firm. Well-established companies incorporate it as a primary identifier across their various platforms to signal dependability among the competition. It helps those companies maintain the trustworthy image they desire, along with a recognizable presence for customers along the way.