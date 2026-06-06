Why Do Some Mower Blades Have Side Holes In Them?

For the most part, regular push lawn mower blades aren't all that complicated. They attach with a bolt that runs through the center hole, making removal easy for the process of safely sharpening your mower blades or replacing them. In the case of some blades, though, there are two additional holes, one on either side of the typical center hole, that don't seem to serve a purpose. They're actually crucial for mowers that use them, as they are intended to aid stability and the mower's ability to cut grass as designed.

First and foremost is the matter of stability, since the incredibly fast rotation of mower blades can cause the central bolt to loosen and the blades to wobble or detach. Thus, some mowers feature pins on the underside of the deck that run through the two side holes to more evenly distribute torque and reduce stress at the center connection point. Meanwhile, mowers like the Ego 800 Series Power Plus 21-inch mower require more than one set of blades. In this case, the side holes are needed for a strong connection and safety, preventing either or both blades from becoming wobbly and colliding while spinning.

Evidently, side holes don't exist on some mower blades for no reason. It's crucial to consider their presence or absence when shopping for new mower blades, among other blade criteria.