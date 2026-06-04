What Is 'Magic Pointer'? Googlebook's Flagship AI Feature, Explained

The intent behind the Magic Pointer is certainly a grand one. The idea to place all the power of Google's AI directly on the cursor itself sounds overwhelming, but what does it look like in practice? It's not yet clear what all the Magic Pointer will be able to do, but Google has already listed a few examples.

By giving your mouse a wiggle, a Gemini hot-menu will appear and offer a list of suggestions based on the context of the subject you're pointing at on your screen. Google states that if you point at a date in an email, for instance, it might prompt you to set up a meeting or add an event to your calendar. You can point to two different images and select an option to combine them. You can point to a place on a map or an image of a building and select an option to "Show me directions," and the AI will fill in the context and give you the information you want.

Google also shared a video showcasing some of these features, such as looking at a recipe online and using Gemini to add the ingredients to a shopping list, using a pop-up text box to issue commands for text revision and add emojis to a list, changing window colors, and using voice commands to tell the AI to perform tasks based on items being pointed at on screen.

Of course, there are some users who might not trust Gemini for their emails and other sensitive information, and this new method of using the AI probably won't change that. It doesn't appear to fundamentally change how the technology works, just how we interact with it.