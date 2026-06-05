US Navy Submarine To Return To Service After A Disastrous Last Trip At Sea

Almost five years after a catastrophic underwater collision, the U.S. Navy is getting ready to bring one of its most capable attack submarines back to active duty. The USS Connecticut was first taken out of service in October 2021 when it struck an uncharted underwater mountain in the South China Sea during a classified mission. That crash triggered a dangerous chain of events that injured sailors, damaged critical systems, and left the vessel sidelined at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard on Naval Base Kitsap ever since. The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine was first launched in 1997, which means it'll be close to 30 years old when it resumes operations this fall.

At the time, the collision was one of the most serious submarine incidents in modern history. The crash also forced the USS Connecticut to surface, although even that task wasn't straightforward. Emergency measures eventually brought the submarine back to the surface, but not before equipment on board overheated and caught fire. Eleven sailors were injured in the crash, and later investigations showed it was a miracle there weren't more, with a Navy report suggesting that the force could have caused fatalities or even total loss of the sub.