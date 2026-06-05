US Navy Submarine To Return To Service After A Disastrous Last Trip At Sea
Almost five years after a catastrophic underwater collision, the U.S. Navy is getting ready to bring one of its most capable attack submarines back to active duty. The USS Connecticut was first taken out of service in October 2021 when it struck an uncharted underwater mountain in the South China Sea during a classified mission. That crash triggered a dangerous chain of events that injured sailors, damaged critical systems, and left the vessel sidelined at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard on Naval Base Kitsap ever since. The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine was first launched in 1997, which means it'll be close to 30 years old when it resumes operations this fall.
At the time, the collision was one of the most serious submarine incidents in modern history. The crash also forced the USS Connecticut to surface, although even that task wasn't straightforward. Emergency measures eventually brought the submarine back to the surface, but not before equipment on board overheated and caught fire. Eleven sailors were injured in the crash, and later investigations showed it was a miracle there weren't more, with a Navy report suggesting that the force could have caused fatalities or even total loss of the sub.
The USS Connecticut has a troubled history
A Navy review, led by C.J. Cavanaugh, found that the incident was preventable. The report determined that the crash ultimately stemmed from multiple failures in navigation planning, watchstanding, risk management, and beyond. The Navy relieved the submarine's commanding officer of duty and recommended that dozens of crew members undergo mental health counseling following the collision.
After $80 million in repairs, here's hoping the Connecticut has a better go of it this time around. After all, it has a history of issues that go far beyond just the 2021 collision. Over the years, the submarine has made headlines for a pier accident in San Diego, a bedbug infestation, and even an unusual encounter with a polar bear. Thankfully, it only has to last five more years without incident, as the Navy's current shipbuilding plan calls for the vessel to retire in 2031. Of course, that timeline could always be extended given the years lost during repairs.