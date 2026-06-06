This Printer Type Costs $8 Or Less A Year To Refill - But There's A Catch

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Inkjet cartridge printers have been called a scam, a cartel, and many other hyperbolic and incorrect statements. This burning hatred is, in part, based on how some brands keep finding new, unsavory ways to monetize their products, like HP and its controversial subscription printer. Negative sentiment has been brewing for a while, however, stirred by overpriced proprietary ink cartridge systems that never seem to last as long as they're supposed to. If you, too, long to be free of the "inkjet racket," you'll be happy to know that plenty of printing systems do not use ink cartridges at all, even if they come with downsides of their own.

There are two alternatives to inkjet printers: toner-based laser printers and refillable tank inkjet printers. Laser printers are usually more reliable, as they don't clog up like inkjets do, but ink tanks have the best price-to-prints ratio. According to Consumer Reports, a good-quality tank inkjet can cost as little as $3 or $4 per year, or a little over $10 for a four-color refill — and that's for color printers.

Black-and-white laser printers come close, with some costing as little as $10 per year, but ink tanks are by far the cheapest option for color printing. Non-ink tank color printers generally cost at least $30 a year, and many will set you back well above $50 annually. These numbers might make an ink tank printer sound like a no-brainer, and perhaps it is. But before you start shopping for one, you may want to be aware of some downsides — including a much bigger cost elsewhere.