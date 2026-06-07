Can AI Accurately Diagnose Car Problems? This Mechanic Finds Out

Research methods have evolved in the 21st century, with more information than ever available online. Back in the 2000s, a weekend warrior looking to fix a problem with their car might seek out advice from forums, hoping a fellow do-it-yourselfer might have run into the same situation. With the rise of platforms like YouTube, you can find a wealth of content from the best independent YouTube channels for car repairs.

With strides made in AI technology in the last few years, some are wondering if it could troubleshoot mechanical problems with their vehicles too. YouTube channel Royalty Auto Service put this to the test, and while ChatGPT provided guidance through its exceedingly chipper AI voice, there were issues.

It begins with a 2016 Honda Civic that won't start. When engaging the ignition, there is a buzzing sound from under the hood. AI's recommendation was checking a starter relay in an integrated circuit board, which is challenging to reach. Instead, the mechanic wisely verified the conductivity of the ignition switch before undertaking more complex steps suggested by AI. Ultimately, ChatGPT determined a new ignition switch was required, but it skipped a step during diagnoses. It didn't suggest verifying voltage on the input wire going into the switch. If the input wire is the culprit, it could be due to something like a faulty fuse. Replacing the switch in that case would've been wasted time and money. Of course, there is a difference between a mechanic consulting AI and the average driver.