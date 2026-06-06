Chromebook Vs iPad: Which Is Best If You Don't Want A Windows Laptop?

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If you need a device to get your school work done, or you just want something you can use to browse the web and answer emails, a Windows laptop might not be your best bet. For some, the affordability of a Chromebook is the perfect answer. For others, the polish and portability of an iPad is the better choice.

The best choice for you comes down to a few key distinctions. What are you planning to do with the device? You also have to think about how much you're planning to spend on the purchase. If you have other Apple products, like an iPhone and AirPods, you may want to build on the Apple ecosystem with an iPad. On the other hand, if you prefer the look and feel of Android over iOS (which iPadOS is very closely related to), a Chromebook is likely going to serve you better.

Here's a closer look at these factors for both devices so you can determine if a Chromebook or iPad is the right choice for you and your needs.