Does Your Motorcycle Helmet Have To Have A Dot Sticker?

Who makes the best motorcycle helmets might be up for debate. However, what's not debatable is that every helmet made since October 3, 1988, has been subject to a national safety guideline known as Standard No. 218 (49 CFR 571.218). This Code of Federal Regulations establishes the minimum mandatory performance and construction requirements for motorcycle helmets designed and sold in the United States. One of those is that all helmets have a permanent, legible "DOT" label that displays some very specific information.

DOT-compliant helmets sold in the United States are required to have a visible label fixed on the back that contains the manufacturer's name (or the brand), the model designation, and the words "DOT," "FMVSS No. 218," and "CERTIFIED." Helmets made before May 13, 2013, may have labels that just read "DOT." Oddly, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation, doesn't actually approve helmets — or any other motor vehicle equipment for that matter — itself. Instead, they depend on manufacturers to self-certify their own helmets, believing companies will do the right thing to keep their customers safe.

While most testing is performed randomly, if the NHTSA receives tips or complaints from riders about a helmet or manufacturer, it will conduct tests to ensure standards are being met. If the helmet fails, the NHTSA can issue a recall and force the manufacturer to remove the helmet from stores until the problem is fixed and the helmet is certified properly. These testing results are made public and can be searched on the NHTSA's Compliance Test Report Database.