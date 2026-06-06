Why Most Automakers Left Suicide Doors Behind In The 1960s

Suicide doors are a nostalgic piece of automotive design that characterized a particular era of cars. But while they were popular in their day, present on cars like the Tucker 48/Torpedo and '60s Lincoln Continental, suicide doors are now a rarity, and it's all down to safety concerns. The move away from suicide doors began in the 1960s, when car speeds increased and protecting passengers became more important than style.

That decade saw the growth of the U.S. highway system, which brought with it higher speeds and a rise in vehicle crashes and fatalities. Suicide doors, which already had an ominous name, could fail under the right conditions. Air could force doors open at speed, increasing the risk of passengers getting ejected while the vehicle was in motion. Beyond safety concerns, suicide doors require different structural setups compared to front-hinged door systems, including reinforced C-pillars and customized hinge mounting.

As a result, by the mid to late 1960s, the auto industry began moving in a different direction. Even though rear-hinged latches improved over time, front-hinged doors gradually became the standard, as they better fit the overall direction of vehicle safety design moving forward.