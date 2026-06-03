F-4E Fighter Jets May Be Faster, But The F-16 Is Still Superior In Other Ways

The McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II flew with the United States military from 1958 to 1998, before it was finally retired from frontline service, although Greece and Turkey continue to fly the F-4E in a limited capacity. It was phased out in favor of jets like the F-14 Tomcat, and post-Vietnam Era aviation legends like the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

Still, despite a several-decade-old design, the most produced variant, the F-4E Phantom II, had a top speed of 1,485 miles per hour. That speed measures faster than the top speed of the F-16 when it first came on the scene in 1984. Yet, despite the storied history of the Phantom II, and its higher top speed, the F-16 is still a better aircraft. There's no question about it.

The most obvious difference is technology. The F-16 and its many currently produced variants have the advantage of 21st-century avionics, including satellite uplinks, the ability to communicate with forces on the ground, and targeting systems for laser-guided bombs.