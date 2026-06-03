4 Of The Best Harbor Freight Buys To Build A Car Tool Kit Under $100

One of the most practical investments you can make as a car owner is building a tool kit. It might sound like a grandfatherly car maintenance habit to adopt, but having the right tools can save you money, time, and stress when small problems occur. Plus, with your owner's manual and a quick run through a tutorial, you can handle a good amount of everyday maintenance and minor repairs without paying a professional every time. Of course, there's nothing wrong with calling one when the job calls for it.

However, there are instances where having your own tools can save you a trip to the mechanic. Being stranded on a highway or in a remote area with no repair shop or roadside assistance in sight, for instance, can be pretty frustrating. But we'll raise you one — being stranded over a car repair you could easily fix, like a flat tire, but just not having the tools for the job. This happens more often than people expect. That's because, as inevitable as car trouble often is, it's also pretty unpredictable.

The challenge, of course, is building that kit without spending a small fortune getting started. Quality tools don't necessarily mean expensive tools, at least not anymore. And Harbor Freight has become one of the best places to put together a decent starter set at an affordable price. In this guide, we'll start you off with four solid choices all under $100 that you can build on as you go.