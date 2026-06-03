What Is The 20/30/40 Rule For Concrete?

Every patio, driveway, and garage slab you have ever walked on starts as a wet grey soup. The proportions in that soup need to be precise, because slip-ups can mean the slab cracks or refuses to set properly. It's why builders have come up with shorthands that serve as memory hacks.

One of these is the 20/30/40 rule, which can best be described as a performance-based design guideline. In it, the 20 is the percentage of cement, the binder that holds everything together. Skimp on it and the slab will not bond well. Next is 30, representing sand, which gives concrete a smoother, more workable texture. Get it wrong, and the surface ends up rough or full of voids.

Finally, the 40 is the percentage of coarse aggregate, which usually means gravel or crushed stone. This is what mainly gives the slab its structure once it hardens, by providing bulk and resisting compression. Go light on it and the slab loses strength. Concrete losing strength is actually one of the common causes that ruin a concrete driveway. Add all of these ratios together and you actually get 90%. That's because the remaining 10% is the honorable mention: water. The ratio for water matters too, because it helps the structure.

You might also come across a separate guideline called the 10/20/30/40, which sounds like the same rule, but it isn't. In that version, cement drops to 10% and water becomes 20%, while sand and gravel stay at 30% and 40%. That said, both rules deal with flatwork – anything you walk on rather than build up, like driveways, patios, and sidewalks. It sits alongside other quick references like the 4-2-1 rule for concrete, which covers the ratio of gravel, sand, and cement in a basic mix.