Southwest's new policy has outraged robot enthusiasts, who don't believe the battery is the problem. In April 2026, Elite Event Robotics founder Eily Ben-Abraham bought a seat for his 70-pound humanoid robot, Bebop. The flight crew expressed concern about him having an aisle seat, which violated Southwest's carry-on items policy. However, after moving to the window seat, the flight was delayed for more than an hour due to concerns about Bebop's battery, which Southwest flight attendants confiscated.

The Robot Studio founder Aaron Mehdizadeh ran into similar issues on another flight in May with his robot, Stewie, who also had his own plane ticket. However, Stewie was given a smaller battery for the flight to pass security, around the size of a laptop battery. For this reason, the new policy made Mehdizadeh (and Stewie) skeptical that it was related to fear of robots instead. Robots have become more advanced and human-like, but this has led many people to feel uncomfortable with their continued immersion in society. "I understand why people have the fear, but if you are aligned towards the future, this could be one of the greatest things that's ever happened in human history," Mehdizadeh told FOX 4.