Can You Use Eyeglass Cleaner On A Monitor Screen?

First things first, make sure you turn off your monitor. Then, rather than pouring or spraying water and/or diluted isopropyl alcohol — one part water to one part IPA — directly onto the monitor, use it to lightly wet the microfiber cloth. Microfiber cloths are quite affordable, often come in multi-packs, and you can purchase them from nearly all major electronics retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy.

Then, wipe away smudges, streaks, and fingerprints in a circular motion, making sure you don't press too hard – use the lightest pressure you can that removes the grime. Some stubborn marks may need a little extra attention. This advice goes for the monitor's bezels and stand, too. Plus, if you're using a laptop, you can also use this setup to clean your keyboard.

Try cleaning your monitor every one or two weeks to prevent hard-to-tackle smudges. Additionally, clean up any splatters or smudges right away to prevent them from setting in and becoming tough to clean. You can also use a can of compressed air to remove dust and grime from hard to reach areas in the base or bezels.