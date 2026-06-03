5 New Milwaukee Products In 2026 That Can Keep You Cool This Summer

Some of us might simply go with a quick splash with water for instant cooling relief, but it evaporates very quickly. This is where something rather more specialized, like Milwaukee's Cooling Neck Gaiter, comes in. Firstly, it provides UPF protection of 50+. The back of the neck is a spot that can be particularly vulnerable to being burned, after all.

On top of protection from the sun's rays directly, it also has an additional way to keep the user cool, one that doesn't require swapping out batteries or any other gadgets as well as being simple to activate. All you have to do is submerge it in water, wring it out, and put it on. You won't soak the rest of your clothes, but you'll retain enough water for approximately two hours of relief. When the gaiter dries out, you can simply repeat the process.

Made from polyester, nylon, and spandex, it's designed to be easy to use, soft and adaptable to your movements. Some PPE can be extremely uncomfortable to wear for extended periods of time, but this gaiter can be worn for as long as the job may take. At the time of writing, the Cooling Neck Gaiter is out of stock in some popular stores, including The Home Depot and Platt, but is available from other retailers. Acme Tools offers them for $14.88.