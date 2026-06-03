5 New Milwaukee Products In 2026 That Can Keep You Cool This Summer
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When working outdoors in the summer, you'll want to make sure you stay hydrated, stick to the shade wherever possible, and limit your exposure to the hottest time of the day. one of the good reasons why some tool enthusiasts love Milwaukee is that they understand that their tools and other equipment will sometimes have to be used in such conditions. As a result, they've introduced a range of products that will help to keep you from overheating on the job.
From a unique type of cooling helmet to a fan that can be practically attached to the most awkward spots on a jobsite, some of this kit could be indispensable this summer. Some are brand-new items for 2026, while others simply had a new version release this year. So here are some Milwaukee accessories that you should consider if you need to beat the heat this summer.
Cooling Neck Gaiter
Some of us might simply go with a quick splash with water for instant cooling relief, but it evaporates very quickly. This is where something rather more specialized, like Milwaukee's Cooling Neck Gaiter, comes in. Firstly, it provides UPF protection of 50+. The back of the neck is a spot that can be particularly vulnerable to being burned, after all.
On top of protection from the sun's rays directly, it also has an additional way to keep the user cool, one that doesn't require swapping out batteries or any other gadgets as well as being simple to activate. All you have to do is submerge it in water, wring it out, and put it on. You won't soak the rest of your clothes, but you'll retain enough water for approximately two hours of relief. When the gaiter dries out, you can simply repeat the process.
Made from polyester, nylon, and spandex, it's designed to be easy to use, soft and adaptable to your movements. Some PPE can be extremely uncomfortable to wear for extended periods of time, but this gaiter can be worn for as long as the job may take. At the time of writing, the Cooling Neck Gaiter is out of stock in some popular stores, including The Home Depot and Platt, but is available from other retailers. Acme Tools offers them for $14.88.
Cooling Cut Level 1 Protective Sleeves
Another often-exposed area of the body is the arms. This new solution is designed to protect them in a similar way to the company's Cooling Neck Gaiter, created from the same sort of material and activated in the same way: Through brief submersion in water. With UPF 50+ protection and lasting about the same length of time before being submerged again, the two would complement each other well when worn together on the hottest days. The most significant difference is that these sleeves also offer level one cut protection.
From woodworking with a small knife to trimming sharper, thorned plants, even the most seasoned workers are at risk from scratches. They're made from spandex and nylon, in an attempt to make them more comfortable to wear for a long shift in the hot sun and be as easy as possible to pack in a toolkit, bag, or vehicle and be brought out whenever needed.
Of course, you don't necessarily have to use the cooling quality if you don't need it. It can be just as important to simply protect your arms from the Sun's rays, and you can use them for just that purpose too. The Home Depot stocks the sleeves for $14.97, and though they're new on the scene, it seems they've been well recieved by customers. From eight reviews, they have earned a 4.9 star rating out of five.
M18 Brushless Scissor Lift Fan
One of the most difficult aspects of cooling a building site is that there's just so much movement involved. Milwaukee's answer to that problem is the M18 Brushless Scissor Lift Fan.
It was designed for those awkward spots, like scissor lifts, where you may struggle to find an effective way to cool down. A primary issue is finding a place to securely affix a tool like a fan. Balancing one or placing it on a lower spot where somebody may trip over it is extremely dangerous, and so the brand's solution was a fan with a clamp on the underside. A 10-pound locking lanyard is included with the fan that should always be used when the fan is attached at a height. It's affixed with a clamp on the side of the fan.
With 750 CFM airflow in a package that's 12.5 inches long and 14.25 inches high, it's quite a potent fan, and its versatility and utility mean that users should be able to find different convenient locations to use it. This fan is available from retailers such as The Home Depot, listed for $199. At the time of writing, five users have reviewed the product with the retailer, awarding it an average of 4.8 out of 5 stars. The M18™ REDLITHIUM™ XC5.0 Battery can power the fan for up to eight hours at a time, falling to approximately 3.5 hours if the fan is used on its highest setting. The broader Milwaukee M18 fan family can last for a considerable time on a single charge.
WORKSKIN™ Performance Fitted Hat
The classic baseball cap is far from the most specialized headwear, but it's one of those fashion icons that never goes out of style while also performing a practical role: Protecting the crucial back of the neck or the face from the heat with its sizeable brim.
WORKSKIN™ is Milwaukee's proprietary material designed for use by those in the workplace; it's adapted to help keep professionals cool. The material is intended to keep sweat at bay by being breathable and drying quickly. It's been implemented in a wide range of Milwaukee's products.
The new black and green editions of the WORKSKIN™ Performance Fitted Hat line up were added in April 2026, and they may well be putting in a lot of work around your yard or worksite this summer. If you're looking to pick one up, they are out of stock on several retailers such as The Home Depot at the time of writing, but Ohio Power Tool lists the hat for $29.99. It just might prove to be a new staple in your arsenal this hot summer.
BOLT REDLITHIUM USB Cooling Fan
A hard hat is a mandated safety essential in many environments, but that doesn't mean it's comfortable. In fact, it can be almost unbearable to wear one in the height of summer. This is why the fan was designed, to be affixed to the protective gear you already use so as to be as unobtrusive as possible.
Effective cooling of the top of the head, when it's encased in a hard hat, is difficult. That's the concept behind this new product. It can be fitted to all Milwaukee head protection, and the foam of the ducts allows air to pass through. The strongest setting propels that air at 15 mph.
Another important thing to consider, though, is the price. At $134 MSRP, it's a considerable outlay for a fan (a helmet isn't included), but of course you have the bonus of compatibility with existing Milwaukee products and the hands-free advantage of close, direct cooling wherever you go. It's available at multiple outlets, including Ace Hardware.