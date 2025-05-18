How Long Can Milwaukee's M18 Fans Run On A Single Charge?
Probably one of the toughest parts about working outdoors or on a jobsite is battling the heat. You typically don't have any outlets nearby to plug a regular fan into, and those small handheld ones just won't cut it. Fortunately, cordless floor fans like the Milwaukee M18 line are a thing.
M18 fans are one of the best Milwaukee tools you can bring to a jobsite to help keep you cool. They run on battery power, so you won't have to worry about finding a suitable outlet or having the wires clutter your workspace. But although they're convenient and jobsite-friendly, one of their drawbacks is their limited runtime. The battery will eventually run low. If you want to keep the fan powered, you might need two or more spares to swap in while you're still on-site. But exactly how many would you need?
Well, that depends on the runtime. Milwaukee M18 fans can last anywhere from two to 23 hours on a single charge, depending on the model, speed level, and type of battery.
Milwaukee M18 fans' runtime
The Milwaukee M18 fans come in three models: the Jobsite Fan, Brushless PACKOUT Fan, and Brushless 18" Fan. All three feature a multi-speed setting, but they don't deliver the same output. The Jobsite Fan generates up to 284 cubic feet per minute (CFM) airflow and 18 miles per hour (mph) air velocity, while the Brushless PACKOUT Fan can cool you with up to 850 CFM and 20.5 mph. The Brushless 18" Fan, being the biggest of the three, produces 3,400 CFM and 13.5 mph.
Since they vary in capacity, they also consume power differently. When connected to the M18 REDLITHIUM XC5.0 battery, the Jobsite Fan can last you 17 hours on low. Meanwhile, the Brushless PACKOUT Fan runs for 13.5+ hours on 50%, 6.5+ hrs on 75%, and 3+ hours on 100%. Finally, the Brushless 18" Fan can keep you cool for at most nine hours on low, five hours on medium, and two hours on high.
Milwaukee also tested the Brushless 18" Fan with the M18 REDLITHIUM HD12.0 Battery. It stays on for an impressive 23 hours when turned to low, 12 hours on medium, and five hours on high. All three M18 fans work with any battery in the M18 line, though. This means, you can readily use either the Milwaukee High Output or Forge battery. These are more powerful than the regular M18 REDLITHIUM batteries, and thus, have longer runtimes.
If your battery does run out, you can still use the fan. Simply plug in the AC/DC power supply adaptor included in the package for the Jobsite Fan and any compatible AC extension cord for the Brushless PACKOUT Fan and Brushless 18" Fan. Then, connect the other end to a regular wall outlet, and you're good to go.