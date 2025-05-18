How Long Can Milwaukee's M18 Fans Run On A Single Charge?

Probably one of the toughest parts about working outdoors or on a jobsite is battling the heat. You typically don't have any outlets nearby to plug a regular fan into, and those small handheld ones just won't cut it. Fortunately, cordless floor fans like the Milwaukee M18 line are a thing.

M18 fans are one of the best Milwaukee tools you can bring to a jobsite to help keep you cool. They run on battery power, so you won't have to worry about finding a suitable outlet or having the wires clutter your workspace. But although they're convenient and jobsite-friendly, one of their drawbacks is their limited runtime. The battery will eventually run low. If you want to keep the fan powered, you might need two or more spares to swap in while you're still on-site. But exactly how many would you need?

Well, that depends on the runtime. Milwaukee M18 fans can last anywhere from two to 23 hours on a single charge, depending on the model, speed level, and type of battery.