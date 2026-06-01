The USS Gerald R. Ford's Next Mission Is As A Floating Nuclear Power Plant

The USS Gerald R. Ford, first deployed in late 2022, is a truly remarkable ship. It already earned the distinction of being the world's largest aircraft carrier and, as of May 2026, is on track to earn another impressive distinction. The over 1,100-foot-long supercarrier is being fitted to serve as a floating nuclear power plant for an on-land naval installation. The test is slated to take place at Naval Station Norfolk, located in Norfolk, Virginia, sometime in summer 2026.

The carrier and its twin A1B nuclear reactors — which were developed specifically for the Gerald R. Ford — will power the entire base. While the United States military has kept many specifics of the A1B under wraps, estimates suggest that a single A1B produces about 700 MWt; two of them, then, would generate 1,400 MWt. This is approximately 25% more power than the A4W reactors that powered Nimitz-class vessels. Of course, it's not just a matter of plugging it into the grid, and the U.S. Navy will conduct extensive research and testing to safely and effectively move power from the ship to land.

While this is a fascinating feat on paper, what exactly is the point of running a naval base off of a supercarrier's nuclear reactors? According to those involved with the effort, this project is all about preparedness.