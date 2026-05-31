British Man Built A Replica WW2 Bomber Cockpit By Hand – Now It's Headed To A Museum

Constructing a deck is a rite of passage for most "handy" DIYers, but building a replica WW II bomber cockpit takes things to a whole new level. Driven by a love of history and vintage aircraft, one British man took on this monumental task just for fun. When he was a child, Léon Ellison of Binfield, Berkshire watched a 1955 docudrama entitled "The Dam Busters", which is based on the true story of a daring 1943 mission undertaken by Royal Air Force 617 Squadron during World War II.

The squadron, which eventually became known as the Dambusters, were tasked with flying 19 Lancaster bombers to destroy three dams in Möhne, Eder and Sorpe, Germany. These dams were supplying both water and power to factories that were manufacturing weapons. Early in the war, destroying the dams was deemed impossible; Germany tightly controlled the flight route, and there was no bomb that was large enough to destroy the dams.

A new weapon dubbed the bouncing bomb changed everything, and the Lancaster heavy bomber was used for the mission. The story enthralled Ellison, who developed a passion for the history. An electronics engineer by day, he spent much of his life researching the bomber. It took him 20 years to build a recreation of a Lancaster cockpit in his backyard using original drawings with parts mostly fabricated in his own workshop. The replica is so meticulously-built that after Ellison passed away, the model was winched out of his yard in May 2026 and donated to the Metheringham Airfield Visitor Centre in Lincolnshire, where it will open as a working simulator.