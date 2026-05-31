Are Pirelli Scorpion Tires Any Good? Here's What Users Say

In the consumer tire market, Pirelli is a name that has generally been regarded as one of the best of the major manufacturers. The brand is, of course, largely known for producing high-performance tires fit for use on the world's race tracks. But Pirelli also has a full range of products, from ultra-high-performance tires to standard all-season and touring tires fit for use on your average everyday driving machine.

These days, the company — whose tires are manufactured in facilities throughout the world — also has a line of products specifically designed for use with SUVs and crossover SUVs. Given the popularity of those vehicles in the modern automobile market, Pirelli's move to get in on the action is hardly surprising. The question was, naturally, always going to be whether the Italian manufacturer could replicate the quality of its high-performance models in the larger sizes required for these vehicles while maintaining durability.

Based on user and professional opinions alike, however, Pirelli looks to have hit the sweet spot with its Scorpion family of tires. If you're interested in outfitting your vehicle with a set of Scorpions, it can be helpful to first see how real world users who've already invested in the tires feel about them. Here's what those everyday drivers and a few tire pros are saying about Pirelli's Scorpion tires.