Are Pirelli Scorpion Tires Any Good? Here's What Users Say
In the consumer tire market, Pirelli is a name that has generally been regarded as one of the best of the major manufacturers. The brand is, of course, largely known for producing high-performance tires fit for use on the world's race tracks. But Pirelli also has a full range of products, from ultra-high-performance tires to standard all-season and touring tires fit for use on your average everyday driving machine.
These days, the company — whose tires are manufactured in facilities throughout the world — also has a line of products specifically designed for use with SUVs and crossover SUVs. Given the popularity of those vehicles in the modern automobile market, Pirelli's move to get in on the action is hardly surprising. The question was, naturally, always going to be whether the Italian manufacturer could replicate the quality of its high-performance models in the larger sizes required for these vehicles while maintaining durability.
Based on user and professional opinions alike, however, Pirelli looks to have hit the sweet spot with its Scorpion family of tires. If you're interested in outfitting your vehicle with a set of Scorpions, it can be helpful to first see how real world users who've already invested in the tires feel about them. Here's what those everyday drivers and a few tire pros are saying about Pirelli's Scorpion tires.
Here's what drivers are saying about Pirelli's Scorpion tires
Tire Rack drivers are generally impressed with Pirelli's WeatherActive Scorpion tires, particularly for their great performance in all weather conditions, earning the tires a 4.6-star rating. Meanwhile, Walmart customers who've purchased the All Season Plus 3 model have rated it 4.8 stars on average, with most reviews raving about the control, durability, and low road noise. Several are even quick to proclaim they'd happily purchase the tires again.
The All Season Plus 3 tire is popular with Tire Rack customers for many of the same reasons. Some of those customers did, however, highlight potential durability concerns, with several claiming that their tires showed noticeable signs of wear as quickly as 10,000 to 22,000 miles. There have also been complaints of poor traction in inclement weather, although this doesn't seem to be a widespread issue.
Complaints aside, it's worth noting that Pirelli topped JD Power's 2026 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study in the truck and utility vehicle category. While the report did not mention the Scorpion family by name, it's likely safe to assume they are indeed the tires that earned Pirelli the top spot, since it is the brand's dedicated truck and SUV range. We also rated Pirelli's Scorpion line — specifically the All Terrain Plus model — highly in our recent list ranking the best off-road tires on the market. The professional reviewers at Tyre Review were similarly impressed with that make, scoring the tires well in all major categories.