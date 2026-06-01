Someone Built A Manual Transmission Pen With A Working Clutch And Gear Shift

It can be difficult to resist a great fidget gadget. It's common to find one that doubles as a pen, and because of the smooth and satisfying action of a stick shift (even a tiny one), this is exactly what this pen offers.

In April 2024, YouTube's Maker B posted the video, which demonstrates their meticulous process for crafting the pen. The maker begins their work with precise machine-cutting of copper tubing, including the thread cutting that's so crucial to the 'twist' motion of the components. Careful thread tapering and cutting, as well as the steady layer-by-layer crafting of the clutch pedal, is astonishing to watch, as each delicate component from the shifter to the housing of the push rods is custom made.

One commenter on the video declared that they'd spend a lot on this pen, and several others were soon jokingly competing to out-bid them. The demand was clearly there. As a result, Roulton ultimately began stocking the item, in two varieties. The Manual Transmission Pen is available in three different colors: Blue, Black, and Olive. They're priced at $38.50, and there's also a version of the standard pen that has been further customized with a stainless steel Shift Knob and Clutch Button. This particular version will cost $52.50, the so-called Manual Transmission Pen Pro. For further customization, replacement clutch buttons in either black, white, or red are $3.50 each.