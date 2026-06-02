5 Things You Need To Stop Doing If You Drive An SUV

Odds are, if you pull into any American suburb or shopping mall parking lot, you'd likely spot a lot of SUVs. They're exceptionally popular in the United States, with trucks and SUVs accounting for over 80% of new car sales as of 2021. As their dominance on American roads became demonstrably clear, virtually every walk of life is finding reasons to hop on the SUV train, from families needing extra cargo space to commuters wanting a more commanding view of traffic.

While SUVs can instill a sense of safety with their features and space considerations, things can get risky if drivers don't avoid certain behaviors. As of 2021, the average mid-size SUV weighed roughly 5,000 lbs (via JD Power). That weight, along with their high ground clearance, makes them very dangerous to other road users. In fact, according to a study from the European Transport Safety Council, vehicle collisions involving SUVs increase the risk of serious injury for occupants of the other car by 20%, while that same risk reduces by 25% for the SUV. These statistics are alarming, and that's why The Observer and online commentators call for reform.

With this in mind, if you own (or are planning to purchase) an SUV, you need to make a conscious effort to stop doing certain things in the best interests of yourself and other road users. We're covering five of the most dangerous habits.