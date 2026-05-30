Honda Recommends Using 0W-20 Motor Oil For Many Of Its Cars, But Should You?
Drivers who routinely get their oil changed in a garage may know their formula is rated either 5W or 10W, but everything after that could get tricky. So when it comes to understanding 0W-20 motor oil, Honda is a great place to start, as the automaker often recommends this formula for many of its models. But that doesn't mean you can use it as a replacement for 5W-30, or, for that matter, any other blend.
The key is that your engine must be designed specifically for the 0W-20 classification of motor oil. 0W-20 is a thinner oil, and it flows more easily in colder temperatures. It also moves faster than other grades through narrow parts of the engine. This allows for better fuel economy overall. But what makes this oil perfect for Honda doesn't necessarily make it ideal for any other vehicle. This is where your owner's manual comes into play, as it should include information on what grade of motor oil you should use.
Using 0W-20 motor oil, or any other grade that's not designed for a specific engine, can lead to decreased protection and long-term issues. Since 0W-20 is thinner, it may not provide the same level of protection in engines that are designed for thicker oils. This can increase friction, raise internal temperatures, and reduce lubrication where your engine needs it the most. In time, this can cause wear and tear in the engine and possibly even mechanical failure.
0W-20 adoption and pushback
Honda's shift toward 0W-20 motor oil began in the early 2010s alongside the introduction of the automaker's newer engine designs. These engines were built to operate with oil that has a lower-viscosity grade than the formulas Honda previously used. This new approach had a purpose, as a newer engine would allow Honda to hit industry efficiency targets, as well as improve fuel economy. 0W-20 motor oil allowed the company to hit both of these objectives.
In the years since Honda began adopting 0W-20, the motor oil has become a popular choice among other automakers. In fact, 0W-20 is linked to industry-wide specifications like ILSAC GF-6A, which is used as a baseline for Chrysler, Nissan, and Mazda, among others. This means the same oil can meet requirements across different engine designs. In addition to improving fuel economy, it could protect engine components from damage and help with startup in cold temperatures, as the weather can affect your engine.
However, there has been some pushback about just how effective 0W-20 actually is. Some drivers and even mechanics have questioned whether the thinner oil provides enough long-term protection for today's engines. This is especially true when comparing thicker formulas like 5W-30 and 10W-30 that were used in older vehicles. But it's worth noting that many of those concerns are tied to older views about engine oil viscosity and don't necessarily apply to modern engines optimized for 0W-20.