Honda Recommends Using 0W-20 Motor Oil For Many Of Its Cars, But Should You?

Drivers who routinely get their oil changed in a garage may know their formula is rated either 5W or 10W, but everything after that could get tricky. So when it comes to understanding 0W-20 motor oil, Honda is a great place to start, as the automaker often recommends this formula for many of its models. But that doesn't mean you can use it as a replacement for 5W-30, or, for that matter, any other blend.

The key is that your engine must be designed specifically for the 0W-20 classification of motor oil. 0W-20 is a thinner oil, and it flows more easily in colder temperatures. It also moves faster than other grades through narrow parts of the engine. This allows for better fuel economy overall. But what makes this oil perfect for Honda doesn't necessarily make it ideal for any other vehicle. This is where your owner's manual comes into play, as it should include information on what grade of motor oil you should use.

Using 0W-20 motor oil, or any other grade that's not designed for a specific engine, can lead to decreased protection and long-term issues. Since 0W-20 is thinner, it may not provide the same level of protection in engines that are designed for thicker oils. This can increase friction, raise internal temperatures, and reduce lubrication where your engine needs it the most. In time, this can cause wear and tear in the engine and possibly even mechanical failure.