What Is Anti Seize Lubricant & When Should You Use It On Your Car?

Fasteners are everywhere in a car. After all, they hold the thing together, and a typical vehicle contains thousands of them. But because a car is a heavy, moving machine, they're subject to constant heat, pressure, and vibration. Some of them end up rusting, fusing, or seizing together as a result. That's why anti-seize exists, specifically to prevent any of that from happening.

Anti-seize is a special compound that goes onto threaded fasteners and other metal parts that touch each other. It's basically a thick grease, but while actual grease is just thickened base oil designed to lubricate, anti-seize is more of a paste packed with microscopic metal particles.

When applied for the first time, anti-seize is wet, so it acts as a temporary delivery system that helps install the part. Once things get hot, though, the grease cooks off permanently and all that remains is the crushed metal particles. Those are what stop the threads from fusing together.

Beyond this, the paste also helps fight galvanic corrosion, a process that happens when two different metals get cozy in the presence of moisture. A common example is a steel bolt threaded into an aluminium housing. Without anti-seize, you get oxides building up, parts swelling, and a fastener that's basically welded in place. This just goes to show that protecting your car from rust goes beyond just keeping the paintwork looking nice. The sweet spot for applying anti-seize is anywhere two dissimilar metals meet or anywhere you'll probably be unbolting things down the line, but this type of lubricant is not really a fix.