Spark Plugs Seized? Here's What Causes It & How To Remove Them

Knowing how often you should change your spark plugs can help prevent them from seizing since older plugs are more likely to fuse to the cylinder head. While you may end up needing a professional mechanic, removing seized spark plugs is something you might manage on your own with the right tools and guidance. All you'll need is some penetrating lubricant, a few tools, and a bit of persistence.

To remove seized spark plugs, start by taking off your engine cover and removing the wires or coil packs from each plug. Take photos as you go for reference during reassembly, and wait until the engine is cool to prevent burns and possible thread damage. Hot plugs are also more likely to break during removal, presenting a different problem. When you can see the tops of your plugs, soak each one in a penetrating solvent like PB Blaster or Liquid Wrench and let it sit for an hour or two. Some mechanics suggest using a socket to wiggle the spark plugs a bit, giving the oil room to work its magic.

After an hour or so, use your socket and ratchet handle to try and loosen the spark plugs. If they still don't budge, apply more penetrating oil and wait a while longer. Be generous with your use of spray; sometimes waiting overnight will do the trick. You might also need to apply more force using a breaker bar or piece of pipe over the ratchet handle. If the added time and leverage don't get them loose, a professional mechanic may be able to cut, drill, or press your plugs out and install new threaded ports in the heads. Unfortunately, in some cases the heads might need to be replaced as a last resort.