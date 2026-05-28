ACSI Data Says This Android Phone Brand Has The Highest Customer Satisfaction

When you purchase a smartphone, you're not only purchasing a piece of hardware. You're also investing in a promise from the manufacturer. Because our phones have become so pivotal in organizing our lives — making photographic memories, planning our schedules, managing our finances, and more — many consumers choose their devices based on what they promise to do for them. At the very least, you're hoping for a frictionless experience when doing the basics like calling and messaging, but it's also nice if the phone adds value in other areas through helpful features, a unique form factor, and long-term software support. But which brand actually ranks the highest? According to the most recent data, it's not the one most people might guess.

One of the foremost organizations tracking brand satisfaction for consumers in the smartphone market is the American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), the product of a private market research group by the same name, which often functions as an economic indicator. Each year, it releases a study measuring consumer sentiment for telecommunications, cell phone, and smartwatch brands. This year's data was released in late May, and it shows one Android brand surging ahead of the competition.

Samsung, not Apple or Google, ranks highest for customer satisfaction among cell phone vendors in 2026, according to the ACSI data. While Samsung jostles with Apple for the top spot in global smartphone sales each year, Apple is the easy favorite for American consumers, dominating its Korean competitor with a staggering 60% domestic market share. Why, then, are Samsung Galaxy owners secretly happier with their purchase? Here's what we know after examining the data.