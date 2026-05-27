5 Cool Tech Products You Can Find On Amazon Outlet In May 2026

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For the uninitiated, Amazon Outlet is a "secret" subsection of the Amazon website where people can get significantly discounted products. Many of the products listed on Amazon Outlet come with a limitation on how long the discount is available for, or a limit on the number of products that can be discounted, marked with an "x% claimed" marker. When that marker reaches 100%, the deal will be removed. Also, Amazon Outlet deals for a particular product will only appear once every two months – this is a requirement per Amazon. Other requirements include that the seller have at least a 3.5-star rating, and that the product that is being sold should have either no reviews or at least 3 stars in reviews.

Additionally, no used products may be sold, and the seller is required to have at least 90 days of inventory (across various products) in Amazon's delivery fulfillment centers. On Amazon Outlet, deals are mainly categorized into "Overstock" and "Clearance" offers; while no formal definition exists for these, we can make an educated guess. Overstock will be new products that are not moving, i.e., which the seller has bought too much of, while clearance will be products marked down to make way for a newer model. That's usually what clearance is in e-commerce.

Here are five tech items up for grabs on Amazon Outlet as of May 2026. Be wary — they may be gone by the time you see them.