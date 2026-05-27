5 Cool Tech Products You Can Find On Amazon Outlet In May 2026
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For the uninitiated, Amazon Outlet is a "secret" subsection of the Amazon website where people can get significantly discounted products. Many of the products listed on Amazon Outlet come with a limitation on how long the discount is available for, or a limit on the number of products that can be discounted, marked with an "x% claimed" marker. When that marker reaches 100%, the deal will be removed. Also, Amazon Outlet deals for a particular product will only appear once every two months – this is a requirement per Amazon. Other requirements include that the seller have at least a 3.5-star rating, and that the product that is being sold should have either no reviews or at least 3 stars in reviews.
Additionally, no used products may be sold, and the seller is required to have at least 90 days of inventory (across various products) in Amazon's delivery fulfillment centers. On Amazon Outlet, deals are mainly categorized into "Overstock" and "Clearance" offers; while no formal definition exists for these, we can make an educated guess. Overstock will be new products that are not moving, i.e., which the seller has bought too much of, while clearance will be products marked down to make way for a newer model. That's usually what clearance is in e-commerce.
Here are five tech items up for grabs on Amazon Outlet as of May 2026. Be wary — they may be gone by the time you see them.
HiSense Canvas
It only takes one look at the HiSense Canvas to realize that it is intended as a direct competitor to the Samsung Frame TV. For those who don't know, the Samsung Frame was a novel new slim-profile television that turned into artwork when it was not in use — resembling a painting in an art gallery. For HiSense, you get free access to the library of artworks, while on the Samsung Frame, you have to pay a subscription after a while to retain access to these, though using your own uploaded photos remains free on both TVs.
Furthermore, the Samsung Frame line of TVs comes with customizable bezels to better suit the aesthetics of your home, and smaller models (under 65 inches) can be optioned with a remote-controlled stand that rotates the TV from vertical to horizontal and vice versa. The HiSense Canvas on Amazon Outlet is a 144 hertz UHD panel with a matte finish, with Google TV built in, and a free wooden-finish bezel included. At the time of writing, the HiSense Canvas is on clearance on the Amazon Outlet store for the price of $1,499 marked down from its usual MSRP of $2,499.
As per historic price data for Amazon, this is the best price of all time that the HiSense Canvas has been available for, with the average listing price on Amazon being $1,799. For its part, the 75-inch Samsung Frame version is currently retailing for $1,797 at Amazon, though its usual list price is $1,997.
Sony Bravia Theater System 6
The Sony Theater System 6 is not at its rock-bottom price – but it is currently listed for $598. The list price, or MSRP, is $799, with the average list price on Amazon for the past 12 months being $690, so $598 is a pretty sweet deal. For that price, you get a total of six units (hence the "6" in the name) which consist of a trio of front-firing speakers, dual rear-firing ones, and a sound bar. The total power output of the entire system is 1,000 Watts, which should be plenty for most living room situations.
If you also own a Bravia television set, you'll be able to control the sound bar from the television itself. There's also a feature called "Voice Zoom 3" — that also only works with compatible Bravia television units — that can boost the clarity of the dialogue of whatever's on screen. Also, like many modern home theater sound systems, the Bravia Theater System 6 can also stream audio via a smartphone, which connects via Bluetooth. There is also an app specifically for the setup where presets can be configured and settings can be tweaked. What's unique about the setup is that the sound is transmitted wirelessly to the dual rear speakers. Though both speakers are wired to a receiver box, this way, there's no ugly wiring.
Asus Rog Strix G17
For those looking to pick up a high-performance laptop at a good price, Amazon Outlet is currently selling the Asus ROG Strix G17 for $1,359 as of May 2026. This is the lowest price that the laptop has been listed for on Amazon, with the average price hovering around $2,100, as per historical listing data.
It comes with an RTX 4070 graphics card, a seventh-generation AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, one terabyte of SSD storage, and 16GB of RAM, which is more than enough RAM for Windows 11 to be used comfortably. Speaking of Windows 11, though this particular Amazon Outlet deal is for a 2023 version of the Strix G17 when Windows 10 was still supported, the new laptop will come with Windows 11 out of the box. The display panel is a 240 hertz panel that is "QHD" (or 1,440p) and is 17.3 inches in diagonal length.
Having that clarity on a laptop panel that size is truly impressive, and the battery life is pretty decent, given that the laptop has a 90 watt-hour battery. Having owned two of these laptops (both 2023 units) the only thing I'd say is a problem is the build quality. The top casing is made from metal, but the bottom is tough plastic that is prone to scratching. The metal also scratches easily, and the small plastic vents on the sides can snap with minimal force; however, the performance per dollar is unmatched.
Thermal Imaging Monocular
Another cool Amazon Outlet deal for May 2026 is this Thermal Imaging Monocular from ATN, called the BlazeTrek. Like all thermal-slash-night vision aids, this monocular is designed to help you see people, animals and movement in the dark, fog, or in conditions of otherwise poor visibility. Unlike your standard-issue night vision tech though, the ATN BlazeTrek works in complete and pitch-black darkness; since it works by detecting body heat, it can see even when no light is present, whereas standard green-tinted night vision tech would fail.
As of the end of May 2026, the ATN BlazeTrek is on sale for $862, which is its best-ever price. Even if you consider historical listing prices, the BlazeTrek usually lists on Amazon in the range of $1,000, so this Outlead deal is a steal from any angle you look at it. Readers should note that the BlazeTrek is available with two sensor sizes: 384x288 and 640x512. The smaller sensor has two magnification ranges: 2.0x to 16x magnification, and 2.7x to 21x magnification. The larger sensor has up to 13x magnification at maximum. The small sensor with the lower magnification is designated by code 319, while the small sensor with the larger 21x magnification is model code 325. It's important to note that only model code 319 (i.e., the smaller sensor with the lowest magnification) is on sale; it's still pretty good with a detection range of 1,000 yards or 3,000 feet.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
Lastly, we have the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, which we should clarify is the first-generation watch. Samsung has since released a newer version, so it's worth mentioning that this is the older, 2024 model. However, upgrades to the new model are minimal, and the newer 2026 version lists for about $549 on e-commerce platforms. The 2024 first-gen is currently on Amazon Outlet for $448, down from a listing price of $649 and a historical Amazon average price of $559, so it's a pretty good value proposition. It comes with a 1.5-inch screen that can get quite bright, at 3,000 nits of peak brightness, which is plenty good for outdoor viewing.
Despite a 480p screen, battery life from the 590 mAh cell can be north of a day in most use cases (including my own from 2024 through 2026), and even longer if you turn off specific features like blood oxygen monitoring during sleep. It does all the regular things that a smartwatch does, such as heart rate, step counting, calories burned, flights of stairs climbed, and you can manually track your water and food intake on it. Other than that, a nifty feature is that it can also be used as a viewfinder for the camera on Samsung phones. Furthermore, after calibration using a machine at home, the watch ultra can also give you a fairly accurate blood pressure reading.