4 Perks That Come With A Harley Owners Group Membership
For passionate bikers, having a support system can be a great way to take your biking experience to the next level. When it comes to community, Harley-Davidson knows what it's doing. If you own a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, you can join the Harley Owners Group or H.O.G. To register as a member, you'll need to sign up on the Harley-Davidson website. Depending on your country, there are slightly different membership packages that offer different benefits. However, for those based in the United States, you have two options to choose from: the Harley Owners Group and Harley Owners Group Passenger (requires H.O.G. member sponsorship), which both cost $59 a year. According to Harley-Davidson, the key difference is that the passenger membership swaps out the roadside assistance benefit for $30 worth of reward points.
To register as part of the Harley Owners Group, you'll first need to select your country from the drop-down menu. Next, find the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), which you can locate either on your frame, engine, or insurance card. Afterward, you'll need to supply your name, home address, language preference, and email address. Bear in mind that even an H.O.G. Passenger will need to share their sponsoring member's number during the registration process. Either way, if you're set on committing to the H.O.G. community, Harley-Davidson also offers promotions for setting up auto-renewal, including free merchandise. For women, there's also the option to join Ladies of Harley, which holds community events specifically for women.
Free access to the Harley-Davidson Museum
One of the most straightforward benefits of being an H.O.G. member is free access to the Harley-Davidson Museum. It's located at 400 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, WI 53203, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and has regular programs and special exhibits. Without the membership, the standard ticket price is $25 for adults or $21 for senior citizens (65+), students, and U.S. military members. There's also an $11 ticket for children aged 5 to 17, while children under 5 are free. With this, all you have to do is visit three times a year to be able to make up the price of an annual H.O.G. membership.
To use this benefit, you'll need to show your H.O.G. membership card and photo ID. If you suddenly realize that your U.S. membership has expired, renewing it at the museum also gives you the added benefit of a $20 gift card. Even H.O.G. members need to pay extra for guided tours, which cost anywhere from $15 to $135 and require advance booking. If you realize that you just really want an annual pass to the museum, they also offer individual passes ($50), family passes for two people ($75), and VIP passes ($150) for up to 4 people. All Harley-Davidson Museum annual passes also include free admission for children under 18, 50% of accompanied guests, and other discounts on-site.
Unlimited roadside assistance
With your H.O.G. membership, you get free Deluxe roadside assistance benefits for up to two Harley-Davidson motorcycles. It covers one of each type of service every seven days, which includes battery jumpstart service, lost key assistance, flat tire assistance, and extrication assistance. While it does cover fuel, oil, fluid, and water delivery, you'll still need to pay for the cost of these separately, and they're not covered by the Harley-Davidson warranty. The service also includes towing to the nearest dealership, which it recommends for issues related to its battery.
Alternatively, if you want some added flexibility, you can opt to upgrade to the Ultra Plus package, which is $69.95 per year. Similar to the complimentary benefit, it lets you use unlimited services per year, with each type of service every seven days. Some key differences include towing to any destination up to 35 miles, so you're not limited to the dealership. Aside from your motorcycles, you can also request to cover an additional light-duty auto or truck. There's also emergency travel reimbursement for the motorcycles of up to $1,000. Regardless of which option you choose, both Deluxe and Ultra Plus require registration with Agero. One caveat is that both offers are only covered in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.
Harley-Davidson credit card benefits
Issued by the U.S. Bank National Association, Harley-Davidson offers two types of Visa cards: the Harley-Davidson Visa Signature card and the Harley-Davidson H.O.G. Elite Visa Signature card. While you still need to apply, H.O.G. members have added benefits for both of them once approved.
For the Harley-Davidson Visa Signature card, which doesn't have an annual fee, you can get 1 point for every mile you've ridden. To be considered valid, you have to be a H.O.G. member in good standing and in good standing. Additionally, you have to have your odometer read at a dealership or authorized recording center. You can earn up to 50,000 points in this way. For every dollar spent on eligible Harley-Davidson purchases, you also get three times as many points. Lastly, for each use, you'll also have double the amount of entries for its daily $500-A-Day Giveaway Sweepstakes, which runs until December 31, 2026.
While the Harley-Davidson H.O.G. Elite Visa Signature card does have a $99 annual fee, you do get a $59 H.O.G. membership credit that can cover an entire year, a $10 SiriusXM credit, and a $30 dealership credit. This tier also offers twice as many points for every mile, but with the same maximum 50,000 points per calendar year. It also has a much higher 5x points multiplier for Harley-Davidson purchases, plus gas stations, and shares the same rules for the $500-A-Day Giveaway. Both credit cards also enjoy point multipliers for partner establishments, like restaurants, bars, and hotels.
Exclusive content, experiences, and shopping benefits
In the past, we've mentioned how going to the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival should definitely be on your bucket list. Not only is it a unique opportunity to learn more about what goes inside your bike, but the pilgrimage is also the perfect place to meet other riders from all over the world. But even if you can't make it, being a member of H.O.G. lets you experience community in other ways.
Along with access to exclusive events, you can also add a +1 and take advantage of discounted prices for paid experiences. One of the most exciting parts of being part of the H.O.G. community is the global rallies that happen in North America, Latin America, and Europe. In 2026, some rallies span weekends to extended tours that can last more than a week. While there are national events, there are also more than 1,400 H.O.G. global chapters that organize their own experiences. Apart from group rides, they also host competitions, safety courses, and charity events. While you may have to pay a separate chapter fee, there is no limit to the number of chapters you can join.
You'll also have access to exclusive content and merchandise, such as annual gifts like pins and patches, the publication, and even T-shirts. For orders above $99, you'll also have the option for free expedited shipping, which can be perfect for snagging gifts for Harley-Davidson fans. In addition, you get additional discounts from partners, such as Hilton, EAGLERIDER, KOA, and Insta360.