4 Perks That Come With A Harley Owners Group Membership

For passionate bikers, having a support system can be a great way to take your biking experience to the next level. When it comes to community, Harley-Davidson knows what it's doing. If you own a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, you can join the Harley Owners Group or H.O.G. To register as a member, you'll need to sign up on the Harley-Davidson website. Depending on your country, there are slightly different membership packages that offer different benefits. However, for those based in the United States, you have two options to choose from: the Harley Owners Group and Harley Owners Group Passenger (requires H.O.G. member sponsorship), which both cost $59 a year. According to Harley-Davidson, the key difference is that the passenger membership swaps out the roadside assistance benefit for $30 worth of reward points.

To register as part of the Harley Owners Group, you'll first need to select your country from the drop-down menu. Next, find the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), which you can locate either on your frame, engine, or insurance card. Afterward, you'll need to supply your name, home address, language preference, and email address. Bear in mind that even an H.O.G. Passenger will need to share their sponsoring member's number during the registration process. Either way, if you're set on committing to the H.O.G. community, Harley-Davidson also offers promotions for setting up auto-renewal, including free merchandise. For women, there's also the option to join Ladies of Harley, which holds community events specifically for women.