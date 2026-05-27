This Common Driving Habit Could Tank Your Fuel Economy By Up To 40%
With gas prices rapidly rising across the United States, drivers are looking to save at the pump however they can. But there's one common driving habit that could be emptying gas tanks a lot faster than you think. The U.S. Department of Energy has confirmed that aggressive driving wastes gas. Speeding, rapid acceleration, and abrupt braking can lower your gas mileage by up to 30% at highway speeds and 40% in stop-and-go traffic.
Every vehicle is different, but there are some universal truths to aggressive driving, no matter what car you drive. Each vehicle may have a different speed range at which it's using the optimal amount of fuel, but gas mileage generally declines once you reach speeds above 50 miles per hour. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that you pay an additional 27 cents per gallon every time you increase your speed by 5 mph once you reach 50 mph — so going 60 mph costs an extra 54 cents per gallon. But it's not just speeding that uses more gas.
How rapid acceleration and braking further wastes gas
Another common trait of aggressive driving is rapidly accelerating and braking. When you're in a rush, you may be tempted to take off when the light turns green — but this could put you on "E" a lot sooner. This is due to your vehicle's power band. This term refers to the RPM range between your engine's maximum torque and maximum power. When the RPM falls within this range, the engine produces the most power with the least amount of fuel. Your RPM exceeds this range when you accelerate rapidly, because more air is drawn into the engine, which wastes fuel.
If you're taking off quickly and speeding to the next light, you may end up rapidly braking as well. Abrupt braking can also waste gas since you lose the momentum your vehicle built up while getting up to speed. Hitting the brakes in general can cost you fuel, which is why it's always better to go at a steady pace. Slamming on the brakes and riding them can put more wear and tear on your vehicle anyway. While aggressive driving is one common way to waste fuel, there are other tips and tricks to avoid wasting even more.