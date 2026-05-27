This Common Driving Habit Could Tank Your Fuel Economy By Up To 40%

With gas prices rapidly rising across the United States, drivers are looking to save at the pump however they can. But there's one common driving habit that could be emptying gas tanks a lot faster than you think. The U.S. Department of Energy has confirmed that aggressive driving wastes gas. Speeding, rapid acceleration, and abrupt braking can lower your gas mileage by up to 30% at highway speeds and 40% in stop-and-go traffic.

Every vehicle is different, but there are some universal truths to aggressive driving, no matter what car you drive. Each vehicle may have a different speed range at which it's using the optimal amount of fuel, but gas mileage generally declines once you reach speeds above 50 miles per hour. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that you pay an additional 27 cents per gallon every time you increase your speed by 5 mph once you reach 50 mph — so going 60 mph costs an extra 54 cents per gallon. But it's not just speeding that uses more gas.