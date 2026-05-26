Toyota RAV4 Vs Honda CR-V: Which SUV Depreciates Faster?

The average American's budget is dominated by two factors: housing and transportation. Our homes and our cars are typically the biggest purchases we will ever make, yet they are vastly different experiences. Real estate is typically a long-term investment, one that buyers expect will pay off when they eventually sell. Few other products gain value over time, and vehicles typically aren't considered appreciating assets unless you keep them long enough for them to become classic cars. In fact, a new car loses value as soon as you drive it off the lot, and many cars lose 20% of their original value in the first year alone.

Purchasing a new car involves a multitude of considerations, but buyers should always consider which types of vehicles depreciate faster and how well they hold their value over time. The Toyota RAV4 was the top-selling SUV of 2025, followed closely by the Honda CR-V. These compact SUVs both offer similar features, seat five passengers, and have generous cargo space, but one is a better long-term investment.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the top-selling RAV4 depreciates more slowly than the CR-V, and is considered a better value. After three years, the RAV4 is still worth 94.5% of its original value, while the CR-V is worth 86.7%. At five years, the gap is slightly smaller: the Toyota is worth 75% of the price paid, compared to 71.1% for the CR-V. The average American keeps their vehicle for more than eight years, so let's explore how this trend plays out in years seven and ten.