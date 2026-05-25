Why Do Some 4WD Vehicles Have Two Gear Shifts?

There's a very good reason why some vehicles with four-wheel drive come with two gear shifts. One is for the transmission, which can be either a manual or an automatic, while the other shift lever controls something that is found in many four-wheel-drive vehicles. It is called the transfer case, which some of the best off-road vehicles have.

The transfer case not only allows you to engage your vehicle's four-wheel drive system, but it also permits you to select either a high-geared version, typically called 4H or 4Hi, for normal off-roading, or a low-geared version, 4L or 4Lo, for slow going in mud, sand, or snow, or when you need increased control over your vehicle. Your transfer case may also offer a neutral setting, shown as N, which disengages the transfer case. This setting is typically used for specific towing situations, such as flat towing, if the vehicle's owner's manual allows it. Be aware that some vehicles may use a dial or a switch for the transfer case, instead of a shift lever. The functionality generally remains the same.

Depending on the specific type of 4WD system you have, the transfer case lever or switch may have an AUTO setting. What this does is let your vehicle operate in RWD mode until it detects the need for added traction, when it automatically switches to 4WD.