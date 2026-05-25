This 1950s Concept Car Featured A Backup Camera & Was Way Ahead Of Its Time

Backup cameras are one of those now-ubiquitous automobile features that seem quite modern, having become mandatory in the U.S. in 2018. Modern backup cameras date back to the early 2000s, debuting on the 2002 Infiniti Q45, but the technology's roots go back even further to the mid-1950s and the Buick Centurion XP-301 concept. The XP-301 was the first major passenger vehicle designed by legendary GM stylist Charles M. Jordan, and it debuted at General Motors' 1956 Motorama.

Of all the "dream car" styling features on the prototype, including a batwing rear deck, a clear acrylic bubble canopy that echoed the bubble canopies found on jet fighters, a cantilevered steering wheel and column, bucket seats with retractable headrests, and even a digital clock, the most fanciful was likely a backup/rearview camera. The Centurion had no side or rearview mirrors, opting instead for a fully functional TV camera installed in the back where a normal car's trunk would be.

To compensate for the lack of mirrors, a 4x6-inch CRT monitor built into the dashboard showed a low-resolution live feed from the camera. University Broadcasting System, Inc. supplied the shock-resistant, monochrome camera, which came equipped with a wide-angle lens. and weighed in at a hefty six pounds. This Centurion never entered production, but Buick later used the name for another vehicle built between 1971 and 1973.