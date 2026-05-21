Kyle Busch, One Of The Top NASCAR Drivers In History, Dies At Age 41.

Kyle Busch has died today at the age of 41 after a short, unspecified illness, NASCAR confirms. Busch, driving the Number 8 car for Richard Childress Racing, was supposed to race this weekend in the Coca-Cola 600, but dropped out the last minute.

NASCAR, in a joint statement with Richard Childress Racing and the Busch family said: "Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans."

Kyle Busch was known for his controversial aggressive racing style and his entry into the sport in the proverbial shadow of his older brother, another NASCAR legend, Kurt Busch. This earned him the nickname "Shrub." Eventually, NASCAR says, he went by the nickname "Rowdy."