NASCAR Is Finally Reversing Its 'Kyle Busch Rule' – Here's What That Means For Racers

Any time there's a rule named after you in a major sport, chances are you've done some pretty notable things. And that's indeed what veteran NASCAR star Kyle Busch has done over his career while competing in — and dominating NASCAR's second and third-tier national series, the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (formerly known as the Xfinity Series) and the Craftsman Truck Series.

In NASCAR, it's the Cup Series that's the premier level, and Kyle has no shortage of accolades racing there. Kyle Busch helped put Toyota on the map in NASCAR, with a Cup career that includes two series championships and 63 race wins. But for a lot of racers, that's not enough. Sure, one of the main purposes of the lower-level series is to funnel younger drivers into Cup competition, but established Cup drivers have long been able to compete in these races alongside the young guns.

In the late 2000s and into the 2010s, Kyle racked up wins in these races at record levels. He eventually won so often in the lower levels that fans got turned off, and NASCAR implemented the so-called Kyle Busch Rule beginning in 2017. This rule had become increasingly stringent on the number of Xfinity and Truck Series races full-time Cup drivers were able to run. But now, ahead of the 2026 season, NASCAR has loosened up the rule, doubling the number of opportunities for Cup drivers in the O'Reilly Series, and shaking things up for Cup veterans and developing drivers alike.