Japan Hopes This Hypersonic Engine Can Make 2 Hour Flights To The US A Reality

Technology often feels like it's evolving at breakneck speed, but in many ways, commercial aviation has been stuck in the slow lane since the supersonic Concorde was retired in 2003. This iconic plane, with its unmistakable delta-wing design, traveled at 1,350 mph, or more than twice the speed of sound. It could fly from New York to London in less than three and a half hours. While there are no supersonic passenger jets currently flying, several are in development, and even faster flight is already on the horizon.

It turns out that shattering the sound barrier was just the beginning. Hypersonic flight is defined as traveling at five times the speed of sound, or about 3,836 mph. These are speeds most commonly associated with missiles or space flight. Artemis II, which recently took humans around the moon, reached speeds of more than 17,000 mph at launch, and the space shuttle reached hypersonic speeds during re-entry. In the 1960s, NASA's X-15 proved that hypersonic, manned flights were possible, reaching speeds of 4,520 mph. But that was an experimental aircraft. Are hypersonic passenger flights a reality?

A research team in Japan recently performed a successful test of a Mach 5 engine inside a Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) testing facility. Researchers from JAXA, Waseda University, the University of Tokyo, and Keio University hope to commercialize the technology in the 2040s. If it comes to fruition, passengers will be able to travel from Japan to the U.S. in only two hours. Though the test was successful, you may not want to pack those bags just yet.