Here's How Towing Can Impact Your Truck's Oil Change Schedule

Towing can be a very stressful activity for your truck. If you think of its engine as the beating heart of your truck, then the oil flowing through it is its blood supply. Changing your truck's oil at the proper intervals keeps it fresh and performing at its peak, which is particularly important if you regularly tow heavy loads. If you tow often and have ever wondered whether it changes how often you need to change your oil, you're in the right place.

The stress of towing comes in many forms. Towing creates higher friction and generates more heat in your engine. These conditions will cause your oil to wear out much faster, so you should change it more often. A good rule of thumb is to change your oil twice as often as you would if you were not towing, and more frequently if you tow regularly or notice any warning signs.

These warnings can include reduced fuel efficiency compared to what you normally experience while towing, increased vibration, smoke from your exhaust, strange smells, a noisier engine than usual, or the oil warning light coming on. Consider any of these signs as red flags — pull over and check your oil immediately before it gets any worse. If you're feeling handy and you'd like to save some cash, it's also pretty easy to change the oil yourself.