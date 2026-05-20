This Milwaukee 18V Combo Kit Is $500 Off During Home Depot's Memorial Day Sale

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With Memorial Day comes a host of store sales, and power tool brands very much take part in this yearly tradition. Ahead of Memorial Day 2026, Home Depot has unveiled its share of blink-and-you 'll-miss-it sales, including one on a six-tool, 18-volt Milwaukee power tool kit. This set is normally priced at $999, but is marked down by 50% to $499 for a limited time. Home Depot's Memorial Day Sale runs until May 27, so if you're interested in this kit, you'll want to decide if it's right for you as soon as possible.

Of course, part of that is knowing what it actually includes — and it's pretty well-stocked in this regard. You get several tools from Milwaukee's M18 power tool system, namely a multi-tool, circular saw, hex impact driver, drill/driver, and cut-off grinder, along with two M18 RedLithium XC3.0 Ah batteries, an M18 and M12 battery charger, and a work light. The various guards, blades, and wrenches needed to use specific tools are also present. This all comes in a Milwaukee-branded contractor tool bag for protection and transport.

On paper, you get a lot for the now-reduced cost of $499. According to Home Depot and Milwaukee, this set is worth $1,181, but are all of these tools and add-on items cumulatively that much more expensive than the regular $999 price if pieced out?