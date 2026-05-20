This Milwaukee 18V Combo Kit Is $500 Off During Home Depot's Memorial Day Sale
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With Memorial Day comes a host of store sales, and power tool brands very much take part in this yearly tradition. Ahead of Memorial Day 2026, Home Depot has unveiled its share of blink-and-you 'll-miss-it sales, including one on a six-tool, 18-volt Milwaukee power tool kit. This set is normally priced at $999, but is marked down by 50% to $499 for a limited time. Home Depot's Memorial Day Sale runs until May 27, so if you're interested in this kit, you'll want to decide if it's right for you as soon as possible.
Of course, part of that is knowing what it actually includes — and it's pretty well-stocked in this regard. You get several tools from Milwaukee's M18 power tool system, namely a multi-tool, circular saw, hex impact driver, drill/driver, and cut-off grinder, along with two M18 RedLithium XC3.0 Ah batteries, an M18 and M12 battery charger, and a work light. The various guards, blades, and wrenches needed to use specific tools are also present. This all comes in a Milwaukee-branded contractor tool bag for protection and transport.
On paper, you get a lot for the now-reduced cost of $499. According to Home Depot and Milwaukee, this set is worth $1,181, but are all of these tools and add-on items cumulatively that much more expensive than the regular $999 price if pieced out?
How much you'll actually save with this sale price
Looking at the regular Home Depot cost of each tool individually lets us determine how good a deal this kit truly is. The M18 RedLithium XC3.0 batteries cost $129 each at Home Depot, meaning $258 for the pair. The M12 and M18 battery charger costs $149, the M18 work light is $69, and the M18 multi-tool is $149. That already brings the total to $625, leaving the $499 sale price in the dust by a wide margin.
Moving on, the M18 circular saw costs $149, as does the M18 hex impact driver; the M18 drill/driver is $139, and the M18 cut-off grinder is $179. That brings the final tool and battery total to $1,241, higher than the advertised value of $1,181 – and without adding the smaller items and contractor bag. Suffice to say, the standard $999 price is already a good deal if you're interested in adding all of these tools to your collection. At the $499 Memorial Day Sale price, however, this kit is something of a no-brainer that shaves at least $742 off what you'd normally pay.
There are many Milwaukee tool kits sold at different prices, including several great-value four-tool kits, that make it easy to load up on the essentials and save a little money in the process. At such a reduced cost, this specific Milwaukee kit could be the right one for many Home Depot customers this Memorial Day.