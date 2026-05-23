This Auctioned '67 Shelby Mustang Was Actually Owned By Carroll Shelby Himself

A 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 , a car that defined Carroll Shelby's legacy, was recently put up for auction on Bring a Trailer and has a particularly notable claim to fame: it was actually owned by Carroll Shelby. This particular car, which was located in Greece, did not meet the reserve for the auction, with the high bid reaching 226,000 Euros. An interesting modification to the car, done after Shelby purchased it in 1999, was a period-correct aftermarket air conditioning system, added so he could drive it comfortably in Las Vegas, Nevada, where his business was located.

Shelby owned the car during the period when he and his business partner, Stephen Becker, were engaged in buying and reselling Shelby cars for fast profits. According to correspondence between Stephen Becker and the the registrar of the Shelby American Auto Club that came with the car, Shelby drove the car for around six months, and then sold it to an owner of multiple new car dealerships located in Kansas for his collection of muscle cars. Becker bought the car back later, after receiving a call from the owner stating that he had broken his foot on a skiing trip and would not be able to drive a manual transmission for a year or more.

In 2011, the car was acquired by its present owner and exported to Greece, where it became part of another collection. Its documentation included a National Shelby Registry certificate, a Shelby Auto American Club certificate, and an Elite Marti Report.