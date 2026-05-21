Fewer Drivers In This State Are Wearing Seatbelts - And Here's What's Being Done About It

For many drivers, staying safe behind the wheel begins with putting on the seatbelt. While adult drivers New Hampshire don't actually have a seatbelt law, the rest do, and it must be used at all times. But drivers in Utah are clicking their seatbelts far less often. Now, state officials are responding with a major awareness campaign aimed at changing that.

The move includes the use of new billboards, a TV commercial, and a heightened presence of law enforcement from agencies across the state. Thirty-seven Utah police departments are adding 335 additional shifts between May 18 and May 31. These shifts will be used to enforce the seatbelt law, targeting those drivers who aren't buckled up. Under state law, all vehicle occupants must wear seatbelts and tickets will be handed out to offenders as needed by law enforcement.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, seatbelt compliance in the state fell to 89.6% in 2025, which was a drop from the previous two years. The issue has only gotten worse so far in 2026, with 16 fatal crashes involving unbuckled occupants resulting in 19 deaths. Data also shows that women are buckling up more than men, but only at a rate of 6.5% higher.