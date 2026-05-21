Fewer Drivers In This State Are Wearing Seatbelts - And Here's What's Being Done About It
For many drivers, staying safe behind the wheel begins with putting on the seatbelt. While adult drivers New Hampshire don't actually have a seatbelt law, the rest do, and it must be used at all times. But drivers in Utah are clicking their seatbelts far less often. Now, state officials are responding with a major awareness campaign aimed at changing that.
The move includes the use of new billboards, a TV commercial, and a heightened presence of law enforcement from agencies across the state. Thirty-seven Utah police departments are adding 335 additional shifts between May 18 and May 31. These shifts will be used to enforce the seatbelt law, targeting those drivers who aren't buckled up. Under state law, all vehicle occupants must wear seatbelts and tickets will be handed out to offenders as needed by law enforcement.
According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, seatbelt compliance in the state fell to 89.6% in 2025, which was a drop from the previous two years. The issue has only gotten worse so far in 2026, with 16 fatal crashes involving unbuckled occupants resulting in 19 deaths. Data also shows that women are buckling up more than men, but only at a rate of 6.5% higher.
A closer look at seat belt use in Utah
According to the FY 2027 Statewide Problem Identification published by the Utah Highway Safety Office, unbuckled occupants accounted for 28% of all vehicle occupant deaths in crashes between 2020 and 2024. During that same period, the state reported 1,483 traffic fatalities overall, with 49% being drivers and 18% being passengers. Of those unrestrained vehicle deaths, 69% are male, with rural areas accounting for 55% of unbuckled vehicle deaths.
The state's campaign to address the issue is presented on the Utah Department of Public Safety. Official messaging reinforces that buckling up is a simple move that can have a major impact in the event of a crash. Along with safety reminders, the site features educational materials, including several YouTube videos and playlists. All of the content helps to emphasize the importance of wearing vehicle seatbelts, which are actually inspired by racing technology.
There does not appear to be a definite reason why some drivers in Utah aren't buckling up. However, the NHTSA points to seat belt use as often being influenced by behavior and perception. For example, many drivers still believe they are safe on short trips or trips they've made before.